Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Crake Asset Management LLP

Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for about 5.2% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $94,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 535,038 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $71,555,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,729,000 after purchasing an additional 161,927 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $441.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.60 and a fifty-two week high of $472.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.28%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

