ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Barclays

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.45.

ANSS opened at $316.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $278.22 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after purchasing an additional 209,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in ANSYS by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after buying an additional 1,011,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,901,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,461,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,413,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

