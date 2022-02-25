ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.45.

ANSYS stock opened at $316.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.44 and a 200-day moving average of $365.57. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $278.22 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

