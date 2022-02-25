ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $395-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.44 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.640-$8.100 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $327.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.96. 13,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,513. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.57. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $278.22 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

