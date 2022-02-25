ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.64-$8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04-$2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.640-$8.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.83. 15,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,513. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $278.22 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.57.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.09.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in ANSYS by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

