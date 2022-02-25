Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.34 and last traded at $65.32. 42,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,391,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,265 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,185,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

