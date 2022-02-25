Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €57.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) received a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($92.39) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.52 ($74.46).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

