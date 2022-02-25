AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.81, but opened at $24.34. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 43,201 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,260,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,423,000 after acquiring an additional 398,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 589,236 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth $37,094,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 316,190 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

