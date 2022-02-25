Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Shares Down 15.7%

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Rating) dropped 15.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 141,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 million and a P/E ratio of -30.71.

Get Angel Gold alerts:

About Angel Gold (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.