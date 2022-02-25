Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Shares Down 15.7%

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Rating) dropped 15.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 141,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 million and a P/E ratio of -30.71.
About Angel Gold (CVE:ANG)
