Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.65

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 13194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,058,782.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $350,138.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,705 shares of company stock worth $2,316,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Andersons by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Andersons by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 2.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

