Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a market cap of $808.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.