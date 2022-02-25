AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 214,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,914. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.32 and a beta of 0.21.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $10,373,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth $8,936,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth $6,081,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 111,205 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 182,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

