Analyzing Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ideal Power and IPG Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 0 0 0 N/A IPG Photonics 1 2 4 0 2.43

IPG Photonics has a consensus price target of $184.71, indicating a potential upside of 33.79%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Ideal Power.

Risk & Volatility

Ideal Power has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideal Power and IPG Photonics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $430,000.00 114.96 -$7.79 million ($0.82) -10.23 IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 5.04 $159.57 million $5.16 26.76

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -5.26% -21.58% -19.93% IPG Photonics 19.06% 10.10% 8.84%

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Ideal Power on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideal Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

