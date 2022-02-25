Analysts Set Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) PT at $22.00

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VERU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.89 million, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 212,314 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,578,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 380,746 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Veru by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

