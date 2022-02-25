Analysts Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target at $65.60

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $70,497.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,215,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,879,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 278.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,539 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,754,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,173,000 after buying an additional 226,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,692,000 after buying an additional 166,411 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,830,000 after buying an additional 187,001 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNT stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.98. 628,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

