Analysts Set Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target at $109.45

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.16. 2,948,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,641. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,036,755 shares of company stock worth $219,959,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 32.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,322 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 845,512 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

