Analysts Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) PT at $129.25

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

RSG traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.71. 7,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.42. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after buying an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,062,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,473,000 after purchasing an additional 64,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

