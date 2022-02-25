Analysts Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) PT at $25.43

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,893,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,214,000 after acquiring an additional 101,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after acquiring an additional 73,914 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 30.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. 59,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,028. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

