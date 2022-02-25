Analysts Set Expectations for Range Resources Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a report released on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of RRC opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 42.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 41,362 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Range Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Range Resources by 952.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 397,180 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 123,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 105,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

