Analysts Set Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Target Price at C$11.59

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.59.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of TSE:AGI traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.28. 278,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -146.67. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$11.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.49.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

