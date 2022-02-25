Analysts Offer Predictions for Pason Systems Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Pason Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.90.

Pason Systems stock opened at C$12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 52.23. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$7.50 and a one year high of C$13.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.97%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

