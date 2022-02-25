Analysts Offer Predictions for Novavax, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novavax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $14.59 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock.

NVAX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.43.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.40. Novavax has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $277.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,403,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,878 shares of company stock worth $7,493,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

