Analysts Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) will report $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.01. Webster Financial reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $56.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 53.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 136,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 40,902 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Webster Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after buying an additional 690,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.