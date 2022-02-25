Analysts Expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Announce $1.26 EPS

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.10. The Blackstone Group posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $6.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,187,000 after acquiring an additional 49,647 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $121.28 on Friday. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.