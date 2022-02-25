Analysts Expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Announce $1.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.10. The Blackstone Group posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $6.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,187,000 after acquiring an additional 49,647 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $121.28 on Friday. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

