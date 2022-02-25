Analysts Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover StarTek.

SRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StarTek currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 29.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 54,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,889. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.49 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

