Analysts Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Post $6.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $6.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.81 to $7.45. Nucor posted earnings per share of $3.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $16.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.87 to $19.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $9.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $2.92 on Thursday, reaching $120.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,936,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Nucor by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Nucor by 80.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

