Analysts Expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Analysts expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical also reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microbot Medical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:MBOT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,999. Microbot Medical has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Microbot Medical by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 78.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the second quarter worth about $274,000. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

