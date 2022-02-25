Analysts Expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kore Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.13). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kore Group.

KORE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Kore Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KORE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. 541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,831. Kore Group has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09.

About Kore Group (Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

