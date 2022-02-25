Analysts Expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.55). Kemper posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 185.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kemper.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.
In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,920,000 after buying an additional 838,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 2,687.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kemper by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,403,000 after acquiring an additional 343,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kemper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kemper by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kemper stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,058. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.68. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.27%.
Kemper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kemper (KMPR)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.