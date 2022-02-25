Analysts Expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Avient reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avient during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 52.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,510,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 602.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 174,083 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,784. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. Avient has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

