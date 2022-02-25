Analysts Expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.52. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AFC Gamma.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,388 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 414,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,141,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 332.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 432,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 332,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.62. 97,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,547. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About AFC Gamma (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.