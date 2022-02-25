Analysts Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.02. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

UTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 643,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 70,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 716,486 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 158,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,325. The company has a market cap of $280.25 million, a PE ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

