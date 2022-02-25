Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Mueller Water Products also posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of MWA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 948,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,001,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 383.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,161,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 210.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,283,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 870,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 51.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,234,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 758,514 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

