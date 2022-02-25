Analysts Anticipate Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Markforged.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markforged has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Shares of MKFG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,793,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. Markforged has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.87.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $529,987.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Markforged by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

