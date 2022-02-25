Analysts Anticipate GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.01. GrowGeneration posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRWG shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRWG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 55,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,607. The firm has a market cap of $487.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $59.32.

About GrowGeneration (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.