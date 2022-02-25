Analysts Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Edap Tms posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Several analysts recently commented on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

EDAP opened at $7.21 on Friday. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 38,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

