Analysts Anticipate Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) will report sales of $268.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.90 million and the lowest is $265.70 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agiliti.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In other news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $193,710.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 241,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,005 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Agiliti by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

AGTI stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $17.50. 4,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,330. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

