Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Given a C$1.30 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) received a C$1.30 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.05% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ANX traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 87,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,821. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of C$136.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. Anaconda Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$1.05.

Get Anaconda Mining alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$25,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 416,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$266,560. Also, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,000. Insiders sold a total of 287,000 shares of company stock valued at $182,480 in the last quarter.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.