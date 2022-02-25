Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.44

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 7859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.
