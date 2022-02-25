Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Amphenol by 798.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Amphenol by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 930,800 shares of company stock worth $76,406,492. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,626. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.97.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Several analysts have commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.