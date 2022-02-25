AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.300-$5.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion.AMETEK also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.240-$1.280 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.61. 1,187,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $117.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 76,243 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 957,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,805,000 after purchasing an additional 95,683 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

