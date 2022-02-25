AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,826 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $16,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $127.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

