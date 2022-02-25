AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.70

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.70 and last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 2612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $873.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.