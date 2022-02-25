AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.70

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.70 and last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 2612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $873.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
About AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
