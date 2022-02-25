Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.38) Per Share

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.38) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.16). Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on USA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americas Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.00.

USA opened at C$1.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$216.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

