American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AMWD opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93. American Woodmark has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.46 million, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $66.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMWD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 48.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

