American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Woodmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now forecasts that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Woodmark’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.01 EPS.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $807.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 2.15.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Woodmark by 54.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American Woodmark by 21.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Woodmark by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,808,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,304,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Woodmark (Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.