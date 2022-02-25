American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $26,133,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 215.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,862,000 after acquiring an additional 140,813 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

NYSE AWK opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.09. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.