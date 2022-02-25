American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at Cowen

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after buying an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,314,000 after purchasing an additional 424,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.