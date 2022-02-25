American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at Cowen

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.
Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72.
In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after buying an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,314,000 after purchasing an additional 424,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower (Get Rating)
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
