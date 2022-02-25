American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 130.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,412,000 after buying an additional 393,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,430,000 after buying an additional 332,682 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.73.

American Tower stock opened at $231.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

