American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $36,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 453,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $340.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $316.46 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

